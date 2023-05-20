What we learned this week

In one of the most high profile environmental failures of recent years in Britain, rules on pollution dumping has become so slack that every river in England is polluted. River Action have a petition you can sign.

There is a pile of discarded clothes in the Atacama desert that is so big you can see it from space.

Did you know the RSPB runs a farm? It’s called Hope Farm and it’s been pioneering and demonstrating wildlife-friendly farming techniques for 20 years. It’s in Cambridgeshire and is not normally open to the public, but you can visit on Open Farm Sunday.

The four-day week campaign has made some really good progress, but it feels to me like the support of the public sector would really kick it forward. So it was good to hear that South Cambridgeshire council are going to try it with their bin crews.

I wrote recently about what happened to kite power as a form of renewable energy, and Kitemill emailed this week to say that they have broken their endurance record for an energy kite. It might still happen…

Beef lobbyists in America are scared enough to be launching a concerted campaign to reframe beef as a sustainable food, reports Desmog.

This came up in a talk I gave in Berkhamsted this week – the multiple ways that the government now spends the aid budget within the UK.

Highlights from this week