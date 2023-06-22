Generating power from the water system

Last week I wrote about the carbon emissions from the water system, and how those emissions increase as climate change puts pressure on water supplies. As a follow-up, here’s an interesting solution highlighted by DW’s Planet A series on Youtube. They highlight how the water system can be used to generate electricity, through in-pipe turbines.

Not something I’d heard of before, but it’s been done successfully in a number of locations. What is particularly exciting is that perfecting this technology now means it can be fitted as standard in all the cities in the global south where water infrastructure is still being built.