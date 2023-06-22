energy technology

Generating power from the water system

Last week I wrote about the carbon emissions from the water system, and how those emissions increase as climate change puts pressure on water supplies. As a follow-up, here’s an interesting solution highlighted by DW’s Planet A series on Youtube. They highlight how the water system can be used to generate electricity, through in-pipe turbines.

Not something I’d heard of before, but it’s been done successfully in a number of locations. What is particularly exciting is that perfecting this technology now means it can be fitted as standard in all the cities in the global south where water infrastructure is still being built.

  1. This is a very deceptive article and video. The practical application of this technology is VERY limited. Basically just to places where there is EXCESS water pressure. I.e. you have to already have too much of it, for example because your reservoir is at the top of a mountain. This is not applicable to the majority of cities. Indeed in most places, if you start harvesting energy from the mains water pressure, you will simply be stealing energy from the water companies (at a very low efficiency) because they will have to pump more water to bring the water pressure back up again. Promoting this as something which is environmentally beneficial is irresponsible.

    I would have expected better from you, Jeremy, in doing due diligence to ensure that this is not ‘fake news’ before publishing something like this.

