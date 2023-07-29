What we learned this week

It’s not hugely productive, but I do like the idea of solar panels that can also harvest electricity from falling rain, as proposed in a new scientific study (and this less technical news article).

An official policy statement from the Labour party acknowledges for the first time that “the flaws in the current voting system are contributing to the distrust and alienation we see in politics” – but doesn’t commit to do anything about it. Possibly a win for PR campaigners, possibly business as usual for a party that has known for decades what the right thing is, but benefits too much from the wrong thing to fix it.

Also on the topic of persuading political parties to support good and obvious things, over 70 different environmental organisations have put together a campaign asking for five general election pledges on nature, and you can sign the petition for it here.

In the light of the appropriately named Illegal Migration Bill, the charity Peace Direct has decided to no longer seek or accept funding from the UK government. A pretty radical act of solidarity from a small charity.

Afrik21 highlights the work of two women mayors creating greener cities in Africa, in Freetown and Casablanca.

No new posts to highlight this week, as I’ve been camping on the south coast. I was more or less trying to ignore climate change while on holiday, as climate news has reached something of a fever pitch in recent weeks. But then we accidentally had a climate themed day out to Hurst Castle, which is falling into a rising sea. Possibly. Could be that English Heritage are blaming their mismanagement on the climate – more on that another time.