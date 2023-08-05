What we learned this week

I wrote about my uncertainty over plastic roads last year, so it was interesting to see that the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has looked into it – with mixed results.
A multinational survey of travel found that British people are the most negative about cycling, with 46% of people having a negative view of cycling. Odd. We need more positive news about cycling.
There have been succesful pilot schemes in the UK and the US recently, but kudos to 4 Day Week Global for promoting it for a global audience.
Carbon Brief report that on the day temperatures hit 40C last summer, 10,000 chickens died while be transported to slaughterhouses.
Desmog report on how fossil fuel companies are recruiting UK celebrities and influencers to run subtle campaigns supporting their businesses.
Holidays continue next week, so no news posts from me over the next few days.
Highlights from this week
What is Intergenerational Justice? by Axel Gosseries
I think a good marker of a successful society is whether or not it is able to think beyond itself in space and time. Arrogant, paranoid or failing societies have no room for anyone but themselves, concerned only with immediate needs, whether real or imagined. Successful societies can look further, even when times are hard,…
Why does Rishi Sunak hate Norway?
This week UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he would ‘max out’ oil and gas production in the North Sea. He promised hundreds of new oil and gas licences, with the government claiming that this will “secure our domestic energy supply and reduce reliance on hostile states.” “We have all witnessed how Putin has…
Blaming it on climate change
Last week I was camping with friends, and we had a slightly disappointing outing to the nearby Hurst Castle. It’s an old sea fort built to defend the Solent and Portsmouth, and it’s been re-invented over the years to meet the threats of the age – a Tudor core, Victorian wings, and further additions from…