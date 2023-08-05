What we learned this week

I wrote about my uncertainty over plastic roads last year, so it was interesting to see that the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has looked into it – with mixed results.

A multinational survey of travel found that British people are the most negative about cycling, with 46% of people having a negative view of cycling. Odd. We need more positive news about cycling.

There have been succesful pilot schemes in the UK and the US recently, but kudos to 4 Day Week Global for promoting it for a global audience.

Carbon Brief report that on the day temperatures hit 40C last summer, 10,000 chickens died while be transported to slaughterhouses.

Desmog report on how fossil fuel companies are recruiting UK celebrities and influencers to run subtle campaigns supporting their businesses.

Holidays continue next week, so no news posts from me over the next few days.

Highlights from this week