What we learned this week

People often talk about ‘system change’, but what is ‘the system’? And what does system change imply? CUSP have a new podcast called The Water We Swim In exploring this question.

I’d detected this for myself anecdotally, but a new study has shown that the number of people using Twitter to discuss environmental issues has halved since Elon Musk took over the platform as his personal ego project. This is a significant loss, given how useful Twitter was for following climate science and news.

Covering Climate Now offer 7 tips for journalists and editors on combatting climate misinformation, including the slightly awkward word ‘prebunking’, and when silence is best.

Drought conditions in Panama have reduced the number of ships that can pass through the canal, creating a traffic jam of ships and once again exposing the fragility of global logistics.

An aspect of climate justice that I haven’t heard much about – prisons in America see a spike in suicide risk during extremely hot days, according to new research.

