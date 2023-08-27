What we learned this week

I’ve been saying it for years, so it’s interesting to see the New York Times run an article asking if degrowth would be good for Japan. Not sure how the communism comes into it, but I’m looking forward to the English translation of Kohei Saito’s book Slow Down, out next year.

On a related note, Australia is taking steps towards measuring wellbeing, an important precursor to reducing dependence on the fundamentally flawed concept of GDP as a marker of progress.

A new kind of sail is getting its first voyage after being retro-fitted to the Pyxis Ocean cargo vessel. The ‘sail’ is made from the same material as wind turbines and could reduce cargo ship emissions by 30%. We have seen this kind of thing before, but sooner or later someone’s going to deliver the design that goes mainstream.

New train services on the Barcelona to Madrid corridor have been very succesful, with the number of people flying between the cities falling by 24%. More of this everywhere please.

Didn’t get much writing done on the blog over the last couple of weeks, as I had a children’s book manuscript to finish and summer holidays to attend to. One more week of holidays still to come, and then I might be able to post a bit more regularly.

Highlights from this week