Can you sum up the whole of our book The Economics of Arrival in two minutes? I’d like to think not, or we could have saved ourselves a whole lot of time. But if you’ve been wondering what the book is about and whether it’s for you, this will give you a sense of its key messages.

With thanks to the folks at Oxfam and the Wellbeing Economy Alliance who put that together for us.

I am putting together a week of content on the book by the way, that will explore some of its themes in a bit more detail. More on that soon.