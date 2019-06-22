What we learned this week

“The question isn’t whether or not tackling climate change is affordable – it is who will pay for it” says Grace Blakeley at the New Statesman, in reply to the Chancellor telling us we can’t afford zero carbon (my thoughts on that here).

If you’re the kind of person who like to put their money where the future is, the community solar co-op MaidEnergy launched a new share offer this week.

A form of energy that I am more sceptical of, though I would be delighted to be proved wrong about, is nuclear fusion. Construction began this week on what will be Britain’s biggest private fusion reactor.

Stella Creasey MP writes powerfully about her experience of being pregnant in parliament. Basically, parliament fails women MPs and of all the many ways it should be reformed, this ought to be one of the most basic to get on with.

Speaking of democracy, a certain Brexiter MP by the name of Liam Fox has been holding early conversations on trade deals with other countries, and refusing to release any details about them. Global Justice Now are raising funds to challenge this in court.