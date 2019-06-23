This week is Arrival week

The Economics of Arrival: Ideas for a grown up economy has been available for a few months now, and a number of people have asked if we’ve considered writing a shorter summary of it. We may still do that, but for now I wanted to share some of the main ideas and arguments from the book in a series of posts.

So this coming week is going to be all about Arrival, and Katherine is joining me as a guest co-author for the week. We’ll look at what Arrival means, how growth becomes less important as countries develop, what progress might look like after growth and lots more.

For those of you who don’t know Katherine Trebeck, she is the policy and knowledge lead for the Wellbeing Economy Alliance. She is a leading advocate of wellbeing economics and is changing the world, so you should definitely follow her on Twitter.

Of course, once you’ve heard a bit more about the book you will no doubt want to rush out and buy it, if you haven’t already. In which case, I can recommend getting it directly from the good folks at Policy Press.