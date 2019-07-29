miscellaneous

I’m on holiday this week

By Jeremy Williams
A couple of weeks ago I wrote about social norms, and how observing environmental behaviours makes them more normal. Conversely, “where there is no social or cultural norm around a particular low-carbon behaviour, it sends a powerful signal: this type of behaviour is not typical or widespread.”

Flying is one such behaviour. In recent polling for 10:10, they asked if people knew anyone who actively chooses not to fly for environmental reasons. 85% of people said no, they don’t know any such person. We clearly need more examples of people making that decision, making it more normal and encouraging others to do likewise.

We don’t fly as a family. That’s a decision we’ve made for environmental reasons. My wife and I haven’t flown on holiday for over ten years. We’ve both taken one flight each for work in that time, and we will take the kids on a plane at some point for an adventure. But by and large, we don’t fly.

We’ve been to France on the train and on the ferry. We’ve taken the boat to Ireland. We regularly holiday in Scotland or Wales. Yesterday, if all has gone to plan, we caught the train from Luton down to Portsmouth, and then got the hovercraft across to the Isle of Wight.

I was lucky enough to have a very international childhood. There are many places I’d love to visit, and perhaps one day I will, when there are more options for sustainable travel. If my own kids want to get out and see the world when they’re old enough, that’s great. In the meantime, I don’t think we’re missing out by holidaying more locally. I’ve never been to the Isle of Wight. Hovercrafts are obviously the most badass form of public transport, and this is the only commercial hovercraft line in the world.

Do you holiday locally? Have you decided not to fly? How easy do you find it to talk about? And what can we do to make it more normal?

  1. I’m a bad boy. I have flown about twice a year for the last half-dozen years. BUT I always offset my flights, giving maybe twice as much as various websites say is necessary. There are those who say offsetting often doesn’t work, so I try to do it locally. This year I made a deal with my local RSPB office (walking distance!) that I would give them a ‘donation’ (as RSPB HQ doesn’t support offsetting), they would use it to increase their autumn tree order (they are buying in bulk so my £££s go further), then I will help with the planting. So I will know exactly where my money goes.
    Also, my last air flight was to spent 3 months in southern Africa doing practical conservation work…)

  2. I hardly ever fly anymore thanks to my dog. We have been discovering lots of places by car for the last 6 years. I think Dave makes a great point about offsetting when you do have to fly.

  3. Stopped flying 15 years ago – apart from one short trip to Islay (for the whisky) from Glasgow, the sort of flight that might be electric one day since road travel is long and arduous. Best things about travelling in Europe are that once out of the UK the trains are superb; you get to leave from the wonderful St Pancras station where we always celebrate the start of our holiday with a glass of champagne under the beautiful arched roof; you arrive in the middle of cities – for instance we always have a coffee opposite the magnificent façade of the Gard du Nord to admire the view and soak up the street scene when arriving in Paris; you can picnic on the train – we have a little ‘kit’ that we take everywhere of two stemless wine glasses, a corkscrew and a small knife, so just need to add food and drink bought from lovely shops in those cities. In short – the travelling is part of the holiday and quite simply so civilised. Yes, it’s more expensive, so we just don’t travel aboard as often as we could if flying.

  4. Yes, we usually holiday in this country. I have never flown on holiday, and yes, that’s primarily for environmental reasons. The only flights I have ever taken were a half hour lunch break flight in circles over Luton, sitting next to the newly qualified pilot in a two-seater Auster, leaning out of the window taking photos (1958) and a business trip to and then back from Brussels in March 1960.

    For travel abroad I have used bicycle, coach, train and car, the first time being a cycle ride from Swindon (where I lived then) to Cologne and Luxembourg. The last time was by car to Normandy (via the tunnel) in August 1999 to see the solar eclipse. I have also cycled many trips in this country, including the Isle of Wight (one day ride from Luton to Shanklin and one day ride back a week later).

  5. I don’t personally fly, hardly ever, but that’s not really any sacrifice as I don’t have any money (it’s so much easier to be Deep Green when you’ve no disposable income!) and also like yourself did lots of travelling in my youth – lots of that by train, bus and hitching. More relevantly my son who has a job and is 28 never flies at all, on principle, and I’m proud of that.

  6. I work in global citizenship education and sustainability and fly A LOT being based in Australia. I carbon offset it all with the calculator from http://www.offsetters.ca/ and pay $30 / tonne to a personal organisation in eSwatini. The point I actually want to make is there is a growing guilt and questioning about flying from me and others like me so things are changing. I have always flown less and done the offset thing but justifying my flights to myself and especially to others is getting much harder and I absolutely welcome that… At the moment I justify my flights with the positive impacts I have in my work and that having a net benefit greater than my flights… The social construction of not flying, I believe, is certainly growing.

