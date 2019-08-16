The Arrival book tour of Australia

Australian readers, here’s one for you. My Economics of Arrival co-author Katherine Trebeck is doing a book tour in September.

The tour will include seminars and discussions with a host of different guests and organisations, with support from the New Economy Network Australia (NENA), RegenNarration, Orange Compass, Australian National Development Index (ANDI) and the Wellbeing Economy Alliance (WeAll).

Here are the stops, with all the details and ticketing here.

Canberra – 18th Sept, Harry Hartog Bookseller, 6-8pm

Melbourne – 19th Sept, Readings State Library, 6:30-8pm

Perth – 23rd Sept, The Platform, 5:45-8pm

Brisbane – 25th Sept, QCA Theatre, 6-8pm

Sydney – 26th Sept, Work Club Barangaroo, 6-8:30pm

I’m not there myself. I will however be speaking about Arrival, climate justice and one planet living at the Greenbelt Festival. 1pm on Saturday in the Christian Aid tent.