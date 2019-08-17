What we learned this week

How will we travel in 2050? An interesting collection of solutions to replace current aviation from John Grant and Keith Baker.

An interesting story that I haven’t seen much in the news – workers at Belfast’s historic dockyard have occupied it after its closure, demanding that it be re-nationalised and used for renewable energy.

I’ve mentioned ‘pay it forward’ models of payment at cafes a couple of times, and a reader pointed out that there is a dedicated campaign for this called Suspended Coffees.

The mental health effects of living in a changing climate is an emerging field of study, and the Guardian has a nicely presented story about how people are coping with change in Greenland.

I have no idea if this is a credible study, but I was looking up relative internet speeds this week and found a survey suggesting that Britain comes 34th in the world for broadband speeds. One place above them at 33 is Madagascar. Fastest internet access in Africa apparently, so well done Madagascar.