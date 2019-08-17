miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

How will we travel in 2050? An interesting collection of solutions to replace current aviation from John Grant and Keith Baker.

An interesting story that I haven’t seen much in the news – workers at Belfast’s historic dockyard have occupied it after its closure, demanding that it be re-nationalised and used for renewable energy.

I’ve mentioned ‘pay it forward’ models of payment at cafes a couple of times, and a reader pointed out that there is a dedicated campaign for this called Suspended Coffees.

The mental health effects of living in a changing climate is an emerging field of study, and the Guardian has a nicely presented story about how people are coping with change in Greenland.

I have no idea if this is a credible study, but I was looking up relative internet speeds this week and found a survey suggesting that Britain comes 34th in the world for broadband speeds. One place above them at 33 is Madagascar. Fastest internet access in Africa apparently, so well done Madagascar.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.