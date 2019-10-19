miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Great to hear from Carbon Brief that Britain generated more electricity from renewable energy than from fossil fuels over the last quarter. Good to see lots of coverage of the story too.

The Guardian picks 10 examples of imaginative solutions from Rob Hopkins new book, From What is to What if?, which I reviewed here.

Has capitalism become our religion? Eugene McCarraher asks in his new book, The Enchantments of Mammon. Interesting interview with him in The Nation.

For anyone in the vicinity of Luton Airport, this week they announced a whole series of public consultation meetings in Luton and surrounding towns. This is going to be fun, and needless to say I have put all the local ones in my diary and will be bringing friends.

Here, in a single image, is why disruptive civil disobedience for the climate is legitimate. These are the five most read stories on the Evening Standard on Wednesday:

