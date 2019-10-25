climate change energy

Ten bold ideas from Possible.

By Jeremy Williams
This month 10:10, one of my favourite climate change charities, re-branded to Possible. To mark the occasion, they’ve released a report called Ten Bold Ideas. It’s a fitting publication for a rebrand, since the charity has built its reputation over the last decade on imaginative ideas for addressing the climate crisis.

Some of them have been relatively simple, such as the ultimately unsuccessful but fundamentally sound campaign to tweak daylight savings time to reduce CO2. Others are more complicated, such as using London’s underground rivers for renewable heat, or running railways directly on solar power.

There’s a similar range in the ten ideas presented here, a collection of ideas “that weren’t just necessary, but inclusive, fair, fun and exciting… ideas that inspire a change from business as usual and help build the rapid, zero carbon transition the climate crisis demands.”

The simplest idea here is a Public Climate Change Helpline – something I’ve never thought of, but that seems obvious now. We know that while the vast majority of people accept the science of climate change, they don’t necessarily understand it, nor what they should do about it. If you go looking for answers to even fairly basic questions about climate change, the internet is just as likely to provide bad information as good. A trusted Climate Change Helpline would be “a one stop shop for anyone looking for support addressing climate breakdown – and provide an abundance of answers to that age-old climate question ‘but what can I do?'”

At the other end of the scale is what Possible. describe as ‘Community Volcano Power’. Britain has untapped geothermal energy in several parts of the country. There have been various projects to experiment with it, wavering levels of government support and a handful of succesful applications. Most of them have focused on electricity generation rather than heat, and it’s an investment opportunity waiting to happen. What if community energy got hold of geothermal, and heated homes with community volcano power? Apparently a community owned initiative in Cornwall is plumbing in geothermal heating for a swimming pool this month, and there may be more district heating schemes to come.

Those are the first two ideas in the report. You can read the rest of them by downloading the report here.

One comment

  1. Hello Jeremy Many thanks for all your facts and figures and thoughts, so so helpful in the midst of all the chaos. We are just starting a Climate Change cafe in conjunction with a repair cafe to encourage people to come along and talk, and have a coffee and a cake, about their challenges and thoughts and to encourage them to keep going. Sometimes it feels like we are out there, on our own, and it is so nice to find a space where everyone is trying to do something.
    That’s why I value your blog so so much. Thank you

