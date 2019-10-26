What we learned this week

I’ve written before about the declining economics of coal. The latest report from Carbon Tracker has found that 79% of EU coal power generators are operating at a loss.

Why Extinction Rebellion’s strategy might just work, by Will Cottrell at Brighton Energy Coop.

The National Audit Office has released a report into fracking in Britain. It includes notes on why the industry hasn’t got very far yet, how much the government has spent supporting it so far, and potential liabilities for decommissioning.

The River Ver flows through Verulamium Park in St Albans, and some of my earliest memories are in that park and around that river. This autumn it has run completely dry, part of a mounting crisis in England’s chalk rivers. Rivers like this, where the water is naturally purified by the chalk, are a very rare habitat globally, and are almost completely undervalued locally.

If posting is a little less frequent over the next few weeks, it’s because I have a new book deadline to meet. I’m editing a book on Christian non-violent direct action for the climate, and it’s being fast-tracked for publication in the new year. More details soon.