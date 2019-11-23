What we learned this week

Both BP and Shell are running major ad campaigns at the moment, trying to cast themselves as renewable energy companies while they continue to profit from the breakdown of the climate. We don’t allow tobacco companies to advertise like this anymore. Should the oil giants be banned too? Greenpeace have a petition here.

Last year I reported that China had 99% of the world’s electric buses, but that statistic is rapidly becoming obsolete as fleets grow elsewhere. Electric bus numbers jumped 37% in the US this year, with many proven benefits for operators, according to a new report from CALSTART.

The Labour’s flirtation with a net zero by 2030 target didn’t last long. After pressure from the unions, it has been left out of the manifesto in favour of something much more vague – ‘substantial’ progress by 2030, and net zero ‘well before’ 2050.

My friend David sent me a picture this week of the total surface area of the globe that we’d need to cover with solar panels in order to meet all our energy needs. Have a guess at what it might be, and then go and look.