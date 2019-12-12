Heating towns with heat pumps under parks

Here’s the latest from Possible, with another ingenious idea that they are piloting at the moment in Hackney. Places like Britain need heat in the winter, and the gas boilers that keep us warm are a major contributor to our carbon footprint as a nation.

As I’ve described before, the challenge of renewable heat is both bigger than renewable electricity, and harder. It also gets less attention, though net zero targets have been focusing minds on it more recently.

A technology that could make a difference is the heat pump, which takes ambient heat from the air, water or underground, and concentrates it to provide heating. The twist from Possible is to use parks as a source of heat. If councils ran pipes under the park and local homeowners paid the council for the heat, it would subsidise city parks while also providing zero carbon heat. At a time when parks funding is at risk in many parts of the country, that could be a useful double win.

Here’s the video from Possible, with lots more detail in their new report, Powering Parks.