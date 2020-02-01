What we learned this week

Britain’s net zero by 2050 target will involve everyone in every sector, so it’s interesting to see who is moving first. Among them is the NHS, which announced this week that it is to step up its efforts, recognising that the climate crisis is also a ‘health emergency’.

The supermarket Sainsbury’s also moved this week, with plans to reach net zero by 2040. It will dedicate a billion pounds to the task.

The latest report from the IUCN highlights the way that environmental decline increases the risk of violence against women, drawing on a wide range of examples and sources. A important reminder of how so many social and environmental issues are interlinked.

Three quarters of Labour members support electoral reform, I learned at an event put on by Luton Labour recently. So why aren’t the candidates in the party’s leadership election talking about it a whole lot more?

Stand.Earth have ranked 45 fashion brands on their climate change policies. Levi’s and American Eagle come out on top as the only two companies with policies consistent with 1.5 degrees of warming.