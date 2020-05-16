What we learned this week

Tearfund’s new discussion paper, The World Rebooted, looks at how we could build back better after the coronavirus, and what role the church might play, locally, nationally and internationally. They’ve got a resource for hosting a discussion in your community if you want to be part of the conversation.

The government wants to choose one UK city to pioneer zero emissions, and ban petrol cars entirely. York is positioning itself at the front of the queue. London meanwhile, announced “plans to transform parts of central London into one of the largest car-free zones in any capital city in the world” this week.

I mentioned a poll showing support for wellbeing economics this week. Another poll, from Possible this time, shows support for opening towns up to pedestrians and cyclists, including car-free days.

With the crash in oil price, divesting from fossil fuels looks like a sound business decision as well as the right thing to do. It’s turned out that way for the heirs of the Rockefeller oil fortune, who announced this week that their divested funds are outperforming the market.

Caroline Lucas describes how the coronavirus has forced Parliament to consider some basic reforms that have been blocked for – well, centuries in some cases.