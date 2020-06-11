energy technology

The falling cost of renewable energy

By Jeremy Williams
1 Comment on The falling cost of renewable energy

Can the world afford the transition to renewable energy? That’s been a nagging concern for years. The cost of renewable energy has consistently been used to delay action on climate change. There may have been an argument ten years ago, but anyone making the case today is not paying attention.

This graph is from the latest report out of the International Renewable Energy Agency, and it shows the falling costs of various kinds of clean power – exactly what you’d expect to see as the sector achieves new economies of scale.

The trend is indicated for each type of power, with the difference betwen average global prices in 2010 and 2019.

As you can see, solar has the most dramatic fall in price – an 82% decline in cost. To put that another way, if you invested a million dollars in solar power in 2010, it would have bought you 213 kilowatts of capacity. The same money invested today would pay for 1,005kw.

The important question is of course the price relative to fossil fuels. To make the transition, renewable energy has to replace fossil fuels, and for that it needs to be competitive on price. The graph helpfully has the price range of fossil fuels in a dark grey bar across the bottom.

From this we can see that in 2010, solar PV was always more expensive that fossil fuels, sometimes twice the price. Today almost all PV projects are cheaper. All onshore wind power is competitive with fossil fuels, and the best schemes are cheaper.

Concentrating solar power is still more expensive, but might not be for long if that trend line continues. Costs for geothermal and hydro buck the trend and are rising, but were already highly competitive against fossil fuels.

Yes, there are additional costs around renewable energy that aren’t captured here – such as the need for grid balancing and energy storage. But there are additional costs to fossil fuels too, the most important one being the destruction of a habitable planet.

One comment

  1. Hi Jeremy, I’ve been getting clued up on green hydrogen and ammonia and noticed you might not have touched on it much to date. A friend of mine sent me some good videos to check out on these forms of energy you might like to check out: This is a fabulous lecture given in the US with a comprehensive look at a systems approach to getting California and the US to renewables by 2050 – including transport – https://vimeo.com/301111544 it is renegade idea as a need to shift from power grids and electricity towers to underground hydrogen but the number are there and feasibility… Well worth the watch and learn 🙂 Another is a shorter video and looking at how Australia could easily transition to green hydrogen and make an industry of it – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkuVE0SA1B8 it also give a good overview of the pros and cons of green hydrogen… The final link is more about green ammonia and with a UK focus – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEut7o-b5hY  Thought you would be interested in these approaches to renewable energy and it seems like a big bold but beautiful move to making something that is really looking at systems thinking and second-order change… Many Thanks

    d’Arcy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: