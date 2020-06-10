activism current affairs equality human rights

Toppled statues and how civil disobedience works

By Jeremy Williams
There were controversial scenes this week in Bristol, as a Black Lives Matter protest tore down a statue in the town centre. The statue was of Edward Colston, philanthropist, noted citizen and notorious slave trader. A protestor threw a rope around the statue and hauled it down. It was rolled along the street and tipped into the harbour – a poetic echo of the thousands of men, women and children who died on Colston’s slave ships and were dumped in the sea.

These sorts of images are widely celebrated when it is statues of Lenin or Saddam Hussein being torn down. It turns out they’re more controversial close to home. Some people immediately called for it to be put back, and a group of men were photographed vainly trying to fish the statue out again yesterday. Others celebrate its demise, whether or not they approve of the criminal damage.

The mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, sums up that position well: “I am of Jamaican heritage and I cannot pretend that I have any real sense of loss for the statue and I cannot pretend it was anything other than a personal affront to me to have it in the middle of Bristol, the city in which I grew up.”

I’ll leave the question of contested heritage for others to debate. What I find interesting is how many of the criticisms of the action are identical to the criticisms made against Martin Luther King.

For example, a number of commentators are saying that it would have been better to have taken the statue down through democratic means, rather than resorting to civil disobedience. “There is a democratic process which should be followed” said Prime Minister Johnson, suddenly showing great concern for democratic process.

“You are quite right in calling for negotiation” wrote MLK to his critics. “Indeed, this is the very purpose of direct action. Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue. It seeks so to dramatize the issue that it can no longer be ignored.”

In his case, the civil disobedience in Birmingham, Alabama, came after repeat failures at engaging the local authorities. If dialogue worked, nobody would need to break the law. Likewise, there have been talks about Colston’s statue for years and there has been no resolution.

But isn’t it all a bit hasty, some commentators are saying. By tearing down the statue, the decision has been made without hearing all sides. MLK addressed this idea too. “I have yet to engage in a direct action campaign that was ‘well timed’ in the view of those who have not suffered unduly from the disease of segregation. For years now I have heard the word ‘Wait!’ It rings in the ear of every Negro with piercing familiarity. This ‘Wait’ has almost always meant ‘Never.'”

When people say the activists should have waited and followed due process, they forget that the Edward Colston statue had already been there for 125 years. They may be coming late to the argument and think things have been rushed. “It is easy for those who have never felt the stinging darts of segregation to say, ‘Wait'”, wrote MLK. I think I can freely paraphrase that to say “it is easy for those who have never felt the insult of a slaver’s statue to say ‘wait'”.

Perhaps the most useful reason to look at Martin Luther King’s reasoning is to see how civil disobedience works. To his thinking, “the purpose of our direct action program is to create a situation so crisis packed that it will inevitably open the door to negotiation.” Discussion and action are not antithetical. The action creates the dialogue, where it had been denied or delayed before. And while tearing down a statue may be shocking, King points out that “we who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive. We bring it out in the open, where it can be seen and dealt with.”

The Colston statue is a dramatic example of how this works.

After years of repeatedly kicking the issue into the long grass, London announced a review of its statuary. A slave trader statue was removed from the Docklands just two days after the Bristol action. Manchester announced a review shortly afterwards. Oriel College in Oxford has reopened the long-running talks about its statue of the white supremacist Cecil Rhodes. There are debates on controversial statues in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Plymouth. As of this morning, 130 councils have opened reviews of their monuments.

Civil disobedience works. Yes, laws have been broken – and Martin Luther King argued that those who engage in nonviolent direct action should take full responsibility for that. But the moment of crisis in Bristol has cracked open a discussion in Britain about heritage, empire, and the sources of white wealth. I hope for new steps in a positive direction as our culture learns to separate remembering and honouring, and that our towns and cities become a better reflection of our multiculturalism.

If you’ve never read Martin Luther King’s ‘letter from a Birmingham jail’, it’s the most concise account of the logic of civil disobedience you’ll ever read. If your natural reaction to the statue toppling is to oppose it, I encourage you to read it before commenting.

13 comments

  3. Very grateful for you pointing to ‘letter from a Birmingham jail’ What a powerful description of injustice! I have passed it on, (especially to some I know currently suffering at the dirty hands of our ‘Social Services’ (aka the SS or social disservice). Believe you me, it’s true. And the Family courts take direction from them – so sad).

    Reply

  4. The question is whether if the protesters were against something you agreed with, and used direct action to get what they wanted, would you be so sanguine?

    Imagine perhaps a government following a radical low carbon policy dealing with sustained direct action protests by those effected, with widespread disruption. Would you be so pleased if they forced government u turns?

    Reply

    1. Civil disobedience is a tool. Of course it matters who uses it and what for, just like any other tool.

      It is, however, a tool of the powerless. A tool of last resort. And as such we should pay particular attention when it is used.

      Reply

      1. But the cases we are seeing today have been successful attempts to short circuit democracy rather than force a democratic process. Bristol has been discussing the fate of Colston’s statue for years but there was no resolution not because democracy was failing but because there were similar sized groups in both sides, in fact what democratic consultations there were came back in favour of keeping it where it was.

        Similarly in Liverpool University where they have renamed Gladstone Hall, two years ago they had a ‘preferendum’ and the majority voted to keep the name. Obviously that might have changed now but that should have been confirmed before they acted.

        Direct action where democracy is prevented is justified. If it’s a way of getting what you want that democracy would deny you then it isn’t.

        Reply

  5. There was sustained direct action against the civil rights movement in Birmingham, Alabama – there are plenty of pictures of burned churches, dogs, guns and truncheons for all to see. The people doing this, or approving of it, thought that they were in the right, just as Cecil Rhodes sincerely and fervently believed in the superiority of the white race.
    There was sustained direct action in 1920s Munich and through the early 1930s in Germany involving people in brown shirts and the smashing of windows.
    History tells us which version of truth prevails, and the survivors of climate catastrophe will know keenly which side history will be on. As David Olusoga put it: “The toppling of Edward Colston’s statue is not an attack on history. It is history.”
    Many thanks, Jeremy Williams, for the very pertinent links to MLK.

    Reply

    1. This is true, and there are distinctions to be drawn between civil disobedience generally and non-violent direct action specifically. A commitment to nonviolence is very important to building and retaining support, at the time and in posterity, and the brown shirts had no such commitment.

      Reply

    2. ‘just as’ Cecil Rhodes sincerely and fervently believed in the superiority of the white race’.
      It is not a matter of ‘just as’. Believing in supremacy is not ‘just as’ believing in equality.
      DevonChap misses this too.

      Reply

      1. Sorry Karen, you seem to be suggesting I believe in white superiority . I never mentioned that or even said ‘just as’. That is in the post by Gordon Ferguson.

        Please make it clear you are not accusing me of support for racism. That is an unjustified and serious accusation. I insist you clarify immediately.

        Reply

        1. DevonChap – Yes, I was responding to Gordon Ferguson’s comment that’s why I quoted him. I clicked to reply to him but I must have clicked on the general reply when I added a bit. So, no I’m not accusing you of supporting racism. I think he used ‘just as’ incorrectly (as I explained) and you used a very general ‘on the other foot ‘ comment so I was stating that both comments miss the point that there is a big difference between wanting some people to be superior to others and wanting equality in basic human rights.

          Reply
