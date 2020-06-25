Green America’s Climate Victory Gardens

‘Dig for victory’ was a slogan from the Second World War, calling people to plant vegetable gardens in support of the war effort. The idea has been turned over by Green America, who have been encouraging people to plant Climate Victory Gardens.

The project has been running for a couple of years now, and it connects climate change and gardening in a useful way, empowering people to do something local in their own areas. It also shows the difference between sustainability and regenerative practice in very down to earth terms, encouraging people to garden in a way that locks up carbon in the soil.

Small gardens are not going to make a huge difference to emissions on their own, but they raise awareness of approaches that, when scaled up to commercial farms, will make a very large difference. And the project invites people to log their garden on a map of Climate Victory Gardens, showing the cumulative effect that lots of individual projects add up to.

Featuring this project is also a way of highlighting Green America. I don’t know much about them or what their profile is Stateside. What I do know is that a number of NGOs and campaigns are currently wrestling either with incorporating a social justice angle into their environmentalism, or climate action into their social mission. Green America is an organisation that has always done both, and it’s worth a look to see how they bring the various strands of their work together.