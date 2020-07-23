waste

Infographic: why recycling is not enough

By Jeremy Williams
I don’t normally post infographics, but I was sent a set of them from Surfrider Foundation Europe last week. I thought they were unusually detailed and clear presentations of some of the problems around plastic, especially the false solutions that keep cropping up as people become more aware of plastic. False solution number one is recycling – obviously useful, but obviously not enough when you do the maths.

If you like it, let me know and I can post the others ones in future.

I’ve slightly shortened the infographic, but the whole thing is available here, including credits and sources. Design by QQF, France.

 

