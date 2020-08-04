Infographic: the trouble with bioplastic

A couple of weeks ago I posted an infographic from Surfrider Foundation Europe, all about plastic pollution and how recycling is only a limited solution. It got a good response, and so here is the second in their series. This time the subject is bioplastics, a slippery idea that also has very real limits to its usefulness.

Bioplastics and recycling should not be rejected out of hand, but neither of them can deal with the sheer scale of plastic pollution. There is no substitute for reducing our dependence on plastic, curbing the power of the fossil fuel companies that promote it.

As these graphics are from Surfrider, the focus is on marine pollution. As Tearfund have highlighted, plastic is also a climate change problem, and it is a social justice problem.