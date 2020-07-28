Video: Who is responsible for fixing climate change?

Responsiblility for climate change is an issue I’ve addressed in various ways on the blog over the years. Here’s one of the more accessible explanations I’ve come across: a video presentation from the YouTube science explainers Kurzgesagt. It looks at current and historic emissions, and how we balance the past and the present.

If you’re familiar with these debates, pass the video along to those who might not be. If you’re new to the argument, this is worth ten minutes of your time to help get climate change in context.