What we learned this week

This is a headline to warm the heart: Oil companies wonder if it’s worth looking for oil any more.

Why garbage men should be paid more than bankers. Rutger Bregman writes about the difference between creating wealth and accumulating it in typically forthright fashion.

After an absence of 6,000 years, wild bison are due to be re-introduced to Britain in a rewilding project in the Blean Woods, Kent. It’s always great to see a missing species back where it belongs, but bison are also useful in regenerating woodlands. If Britain is serious about recovering its lost forest cover, bison could have a part to play.

More details are emerging of the British government’s Green Homes Grant, which will support homeowners in making their houses more efficient. We’ve been waiting years for something like this, and if you’ve been holding off on some more expensive improvements, take a look.