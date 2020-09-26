What we learned this week

Apologies for a slow week on the blog. I have spent this week writing the last 20,000 words of a children’s novel, which I finished yesterday. I really needed to write something funny after spending so long working on climate change and racism. No idea if it will come to anything at this point. Here are some things that happened this week while I was up in my attic, writing in the persona of an eight year old.

In a speech to the UN, Chinese president Xi Jinping announced that “China will scale up its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions by adopting more vigorous policies and measures. We aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.”

Champions for Earth is a campaign from over 300 British Olympians and Paralympians, who published an open letter calling on the government to prioritise a green recovery.

I don’t normally recommend books I haven’t read yet, but I’m going to make an exception because there’s nothing else like All We Can Save out there. Most of the books on climate change that I read are by white men, and I’ve been waiting for something like this compilation of women climate writers for a while.

This is a story I hadn’t heard before – how BP hired the PR company Ogilvy & Mather to help to popularise the framing of personal carbon footprints because it focused attention on individuals instead of corporations.

An image for you. This is how the 50 climate change reversal ideas from the Drawdown Project map onto the Sustainable Development Goals, as described in this research paper.