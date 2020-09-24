The footprint of animal based foods

I’ve featured these sorts of images before, but Carbon Brief’s new interactive article on the footprint of different foods is an instructive summary of climate friendly eating.

One again the vastly disproportionate impact of beef is obvious. If you want to do one thing to immediately reduce your carbon emissions, stop eating beef. You can do that today, at no cost.

The top five most carbon intensive foods on the list are based on animal products, with chocolate the surprise entry for its milk content. Conversely, the very bottom of the list is dominated by vegetables that can be grown locally.

Helpfully, those carbon light foods at the bottom of the graph are also the ones you’d want to eat more of to eat well. And those carbon heavy foods at the top are the ones we should all be eating less of anyway. A healthy diet tends to be better for the environment, and that’s a real win-win that should be at the heart of any future national food policy.