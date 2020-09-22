climate change poverty social justice wealth

How the world’s richest destroyed the climate

By Jeremy Williams
3 Comments on How the world’s richest destroyed the climate

As longer term readers will be aware, the original title of this blog was Make Wealth History. I chose the name to highlight the fact that a fair and sustainable world is impossible if all the attention is on lifting the poorest out of poverty. There isn’t the ecological space for everyone on earth to enjoy a Western consumer lifestyle. Those in the richest countries have to shrink their consumption in order to make room.

The role of the richest in environmental destruction has rarely been presented as graphically as it is in Oxfam’s latest report. Confronting Carbon Inequality investigates the last 25 years of accumulating carbon emissions and maps it onto income brackets.

The headline finding is that the top 1% are responsible for double the emissions of the poorest 50% of humanity. The climate was not destroyed to lift people out of poverty, or because people in Africa had too many babies. It was destroyed so that the world’s richest could fly more and drive bigger cars.

This is why it is vital to understand climate change as a justice issue.

Since the majority of that poorest 50% are people of colour, and the majority of that 1% are white, it has to be understood as a matter of race as well.

Graphs like this make a mockery of the idea that responsibility for solving the climate crisis lies predominantly with developing countries. Middle income countries make up 40% of the world’s population, and 41% of the cumulative emissions. While there is an obvious need for those countries to peak and reduce their emissions, their share of the overall total is proportional. The wealthiest 10%, on the other hand, have 52% of the total.

For my generation, climate change is the front line of global justice. This is the civil rights movement, Apartheid, the struggle to end slavery. It is on this question that future generations will judge us.

3 comments

  1. Pingback: How the world’s richest destroyed the climate to fly more and drive bigger cars. – The Free

  2. Jeremy I recently got into an argument on this article regarding China. I pointed out sure we can indeed point to the morbidly affluent and acknowledge China is doing many good things but at least to my mind it isn’t enough for the Chinese to say we are doing great things the rich in these countries are the real culprits don’t ask or expect us to up our game. On the one hand, reading climate justice they are right but on the other hand, we are running out of time and no country is anywhere near doing what is necessary. Reminds me of a family friend who nearly killed herself when she had the right of way with a large truck turned in front of it and nearly had an accident. Sure she was legally in the right but being right about something when it can still end up killing you isn’t much of a help.

    Reply

    1. Of course, in no way is China innocent. One way of thinking of it is of a crime already committed, and a crime in progress. Neither side can point the finger at the other.

      What I regularly see and hear from people who want to talk about developing countries is a narrow focus on what is happening now, and not on the crimes already committed. The other factor in China’s favour is that it is acting on climate change, albeit slowly, whereas several big emitters in the West are more or less ignoring it entirely, the US in particular.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: