The cheese dilemma

It’s easier to give up meat than cheese – that’s a common refrain I hear from people when discussing food. Whether you want to give it up or not is a personal decision, but we do need to think about it, because the environmental impact of cheese can in some cases be higher than meat. A vegetarian diet may not be a big improvement – see some comparisons here.

I’m going to try and write a bit more about food this year, but for today I just wanted to share this video from DW.com that highlights some of the main concerns. It also outlines where the impact of some vegan alternatives lies – oats being the most promising low-carbon source for dairy alternatives.

