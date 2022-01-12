food

The cheese dilemma

by
1 Comment on The cheese dilemma

It’s easier to give up meat than cheese – that’s a common refrain I hear from people when discussing food. Whether you want to give it up or not is a personal decision, but we do need to think about it, because the environmental impact of cheese can in some cases be higher than meat. A vegetarian diet may not be a big improvement – see some comparisons here.

I’m going to try and write a bit more about food this year, but for today I just wanted to share this video from DW.com that highlights some of the main concerns. It also outlines where the impact of some vegan alternatives lies – oats being the most promising low-carbon source for dairy alternatives.

For more videos along these lines, see Deutsche Welle’s Youtube channel Planet A, which posts a new video every friday.

1 comment

  1. Many thanks for the Planet A tip: these look like great videos!

    I’d also be interested to know of others’ impressions with making their own cheese (not necessarily fermented!). That seems to be a good way of reducing packaging and other footprint aspects. There seem to be a lot of recipes around, and I’ve managed some quite nice flavours, but have found it challenging to process nuts to a smooth enough consistency to give a more convincing and appealing cheese alternative..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: