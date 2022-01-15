What we learned this week

Scotland missed its target of 100% renewable electricity by 2020 by a slim 1.4%, according to the government’s figures.

“COP27 will be held on African soil” writes Mohamed Adow, “and provides the opportunity for the continent to ensure that the needs of the climate vulnerable – rather than the interests of rich, polluting nations – are met.”

Josh Marcus takes a 2022 run at the perennial question of fusion energy and whether or not it will come of anything.

A common defense of the financial markets is that our pensions depend on them, and therefore we all have an interest in their growth and success. To what extent do us mere mortals really benefit? A new report from the High Pay Centre investigates.

It’s been a slow start to the year on the blog, as I’ve been navigating a series of very tight deadlines for my children’s book, which is out in March. We’ve compressed what would normally be an 18 month publishing schedule into four months – which is fine, but the blog is one of the things that has got less time. Normal service will resume shortly.