What we learned this week

Scotland missed its target of 100% renewable electricity by 2020 by a slim 1.4%, according to the government’s figures.
“COP27 will be held on African soil” writes Mohamed Adow, “and provides the opportunity for the continent to ensure that the needs of the climate vulnerable – rather than the interests of rich, polluting nations – are met.”
Josh Marcus takes a 2022 run at the perennial question of fusion energy and whether or not it will come of anything.
A common defense of the financial markets is that our pensions depend on them, and therefore we all have an interest in their growth and success. To what extent do us mere mortals really benefit? A new report from the High Pay Centre investigates.
It’s been a slow start to the year on the blog, as I’ve been navigating a series of very tight deadlines for my children’s book, which is out in March. We’ve compressed what would normally be an 18 month publishing schedule into four months – which is fine, but the blog is one of the things that has got less time. Normal service will resume shortly.
This week’s highlights:
Book review: How women can save the planet, by Anne Karpf
“Women are affected by the climate crisis in powerfully distinct ways” writes Anne Karpf in the introduction to her book, How Women can Save the Planet. “If you don’t recognise the role that gender plays in causing the climate emergency, especially when it intersects with race, you stray from solutions that work and risk getting […]
France adds green travel advice to car adverts
If you come across an advert for a gambling service on the radio or TV, you’ll probably get a reference to ‘begambleaware.org’. Alcohol advertising comes with ‘drink responsibly’ messaging. There’s a long list of things you can’t do in an alcohol advert, including showing solitary drinking, buying another round, drunkenness or swimming. Some of these […]
The cheese dilemma
It’s easier to give up meat than cheese – that’s a common refrain I hear from people when discussing food. Whether you want to give it up or not is a personal decision, but we do need to think about it, because the environmental impact of cheese can in some cases be higher than meat. […]