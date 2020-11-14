What we learned this week

Ideas people will find much to inspire at the Global Grad Show, currently on in Dubai and celebrating the best social impact inventions from students this year.

SolarCentury, Britain’s biggest solar company, has been bought out by the Norwegian state-owned power company StatKraft. That’s a story in itself, but I’m also interested in what founder Jeremy Leggett plans to do with the cash.

“Policymakers no longer have the luxury of downgrading adaptation, because climate change’s devastating effects are no longer in the future; they are occurring now.” Foreign Affairs on the importance of adaptation in developed countries.

A royal commission into the 2019-20 bushfires in Australia has confirmed the role of climate change – a much politicised point in national debate – and that “what was unprecedented is now our future.”

This week I made a micro-loan to Vojsava in Albania to plant a cherry orchard, through the micro-loan aggregator Kiva. If you haven’t used Kiva before, give it a try and support a small loan today.

This week’s posts, in case you missed them: