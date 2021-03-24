Book announcement: Climate Change is Racist

I know some of you have been waiting for this for a while, so I’m pleased to announce that Climate Change is Racist is now available for pre-order. Thanks for your patience, and I can’t wait for you to read it.

The book will be published by Icon Books on June 3rd, and here’s some blurb:

A short sharp look at the history of climate change and race, with a foreword by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, bestselling author of This is Why I Resist .

Both in its cause and in its effect, climate change reflects racial inequalities. It is disproportionately caused by the majority white citizens of the global North, while the damage it unleashes falls first and foremost on people of colour. The climate crisis reflects racial inequalities of the past, and reinforces them into the future.

In this eye-opening book, the first book to explore these connections for a popular audience, writer and environmental activist Jeremy Williams uses a wide range of sources and voices to tell this story through the people and places most affected on our planet.

Rooted in his experiences of environmental activism, a childhood spent in Kenya and Madagascar and adulthood in Britain, Williams explores the need for intersectional activism – a reckoning of where white privilege and climate change overlap – and for each of us to find our place in the global struggle for justice.