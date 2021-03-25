Nigeria’s leading solar firm will recycle batteries

One of the world’s emerging environmental problems is what to do with the waste from the energy transition. While there’s no question that renewable energy is less destructive than fossil fuels, it is not environmentally benign. There are end-of-life wind turbines and solar panels to recycle, and the batteries from electric cars and other goods.

It’s important not to exaggerate these issues – I often see them used to dismiss cleaner technologies, and that only prolongs the extractivist status quo. Neither should they be glossed over in order to speed up the adoption of new tech, as that will only create problems later. What we need is greater attention on the solutions, because solutions there are.

With that in mind, I wanted to mention the work of Lumos, the biggest domestic solar company in Nigeria. Founded in 2013, their success is due to carefully constructed solar packages tailored to people’s needs. Because the up-front cost is considerable, they sell on a subscription basis and customers can pay through their mobile phone. Local energy supply can be patchy and not all their customers are connected anyway, so they provide a battery as standard. It comes in a neat yellow box and people can run their lights, televisions and other appliances into the evening, all off their solar.

It’s a model that really works, and it’s why the Nigerian government aims to see 5 million domestic solar units fitted in the coming years, as part of their goal to reach universal energy access.

Ultimately though, all of these units will create waste batteries further down the line. It’s worth laying the groundwork now and ensuring that the end of those batteries is planned in from the start. That’s what Lumos have done. In partnership with Hinckley, they have developed an e-waste recycling site to process and recycle their lithium batteries. It’s one of just two battery processing facilities on the continent, and it’s already taken delivery of 10,000 Lumos batteries that had been waiting in a warehouse.

Battery recycling is a vital part of a 21st century energy system – whether that’s being built for the first time in rural Africa, or as a transition from fossil fuels. Finding new uses for batteries, or dismantling them to re-use the lithium and other elements, will prevent an e-waste crisis later. Keeping materials in use, in a circular economy, will also reduce pressure on those places where lithium is extracted.

We’ll be hearing more about these sorts of developments, in Africa and around the world.