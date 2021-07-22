environment

UK should reduce its global footprint by three quarters

Climate change looms so large over the environmental movement that it can overshadow a lot of other issues, something I’m just as guilty of as anyone else in my blog coverage. One agency that has been taking a broader view is WWF, who have calculated the UK’s total ecological footprint, and then worked out what a fair global share would be.

Different aspects of our footprint give different specific targets, with an overall reduction of three quarters. Here are some of them, with lots more information in WWF’s report, Thriving Within Our Planetary Means.

