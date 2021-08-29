What we learned this week

Norway is the latest country to announce a national wellbeing strategy, reports the Wellbeing Economy Alliance.

Speaking of national strategies, the UK government has announced one for hydrogen. This is something I wanted to know more about, so I’ve been doing some reading on it with a view to writing a series on it. Hydrogen stories and links appreciated please, whether for or against or in-between.

“What if the most American symbol of unsustainable consumption isn’t the automobile, but the air conditioner?” asks Rebecca Leber in her article for Vox, with an interview with Eric Dean Wilson, who has written a book on climate and air conditioning.

I really liked this story about L’Apres M, a closed down McDonalds in Marseille that was commandeered as a food bank. (HT Postgrowth Institute)

With Extinction Rebellion back on the streets this week, it’s time for another round of media interviews arguing about XR rather than discussing the climate crisis. XR Scotland have a bingo card for this lazy deflecting which made me laugh.