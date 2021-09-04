What we learned this week

“‘Yeah, but China’ is just an excuse. An excuse fuelled by a lethal combination of historic racism and current selfishness” says George Monbiot in a Twitter thread on this common riposte to anything climate related.

“Truth is what’s missing, not hope” says Nuala Gathercole Lam in the Independent, arguing that Extinction Rebellion does not need to be popular to be effective.

Also in the Independent: their new travel editor, Helen Coffey, introduced a new editorial policy to prioritise sustainable travel. Great to see, and I hope other travel sections will follow their lead in due course.

There are some fascinating and imaginative visualisations in the new book Atlas of the Invisible, with a handful on climate change shared in the Guardian this week. (Including the Greenland glacier melt above.)

Climate Change News revisits the communities flooded in Germany earlier this summer, where people are asking how they had no warning of what might happen. In the light of events in New York this week, it’s a question worth asking – how do you prepare for the unimaginable?

“A brutally effective dismantling of white involvement in climate injustice… inclusive in its activism, direct in its communication and utterly urgent in its timing.” The campaigning blog Breaking White Silence has written an extensive review of my book Climate Change is Racist.