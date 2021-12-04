What we learned this week

The demand for leather for the fashion industry is a driver of deforestation in the Amazon, and this new report from Slow Factory has mapped the connections to some familiar brands. Have a look, and if there are any favourites of yours in the list, get in touch with them.

A Quaker friend pointed me to this campaign to include military emissions in the Paris Agreement – despite the enormous footprints of armed forces, governments have given themselves a pass and don’t include them in their climate action plans.

Community energy has been actively undermined by a decade of Conservative governments, but got a vague mention in recent net zero strategy documents. Community Energy England point out that now is a good time for constituents to talk to their MPs about it – and 267 MPs have community energy projects in their area.

With migration in the news in the UK at the moment, Bristol University Press are making the ebook Unravelling Europe’s ‘Migration Crisis’: Journeys Over Land and Sea available for free in December.

Potentially a quiet week coming up on the blog, as I have another book deadline to attend to. Please excuse any delay in getting to comments.

Event coming up this week – a chat with Nesta and Thanu Yakupitiyage of 350.org, 12-1pm on Thursday 9th.