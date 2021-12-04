What we learned this week

The demand for leather for the fashion industry is a driver of deforestation in the Amazon, and this new report from Slow Factory has mapped the connections to some familiar brands. Have a look, and if there are any favourites of yours in the list, get in touch with them.
A Quaker friend pointed me to this campaign to include military emissions in the Paris Agreement – despite the enormous footprints of armed forces, governments have given themselves a pass and don’t include them in their climate action plans.
Community energy has been actively undermined by a decade of Conservative governments, but got a vague mention in recent net zero strategy documents. Community Energy England point out that now is a good time for constituents to talk to their MPs about it – and 267 MPs have community energy projects in their area.
With migration in the news in the UK at the moment, Bristol University Press are making the ebook Unravelling Europe’s ‘Migration Crisis’: Journeys Over Land and Sea available for free in December.
Potentially a quiet week coming up on the blog, as I have another book deadline to attend to. Please excuse any delay in getting to comments.
Event coming up this week – a chat with Nesta and Thanu Yakupitiyage of 350.org, 12-1pm on Thursday 9th.
Science education with Climate Fresk
One of the groups I encountered while I was in Glasgow for COP26 is Climate Fresk, a science education project based in France. I liked their approach, and took an afternoon out to take part in one of their workshops. Climate Fresk have developed a set of cards that explain climate science. Over the course […]
How Green 2.0 is increasing diversity
As a general rule if you value something, you keep track of it. When it comes to social progress, you need to measure things if you want to be able to tell if they are improving. That includes diversity, and Green 2.0 is an organisation dedicated to reporting on ethnic diversity among the staff of […]
What I’ve learned from getting an electric vehicle
As regular readers might remember, I have a long term plan to get my household to net zero carbon by 2025. An intermediate step was to get the house to an A rating for efficiency by 2020, which is now done. This year’s challenge was to switch to an electric car. Left to my own […]