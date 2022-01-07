Climate Change is Racist – now in audiobook

I know some of you have been waiting for the opportunity to listen to my book, so just a quick note to say that the audiobook was released this week.

Climate Change is Racist: Race, Privilege and the Struggle for Climate Justice has been produced by Bolinda as a digital download or on CD if you prefer. It’s read by the actor James Saunders and you’ll get through the book in just under five hours.

I haven’t had a chance to listen to it myself yet, so if audiobooks are your thing, let me know how it sounds!

