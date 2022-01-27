What are your top green books?

I’d like your help with something, if you’ve got a minute.

I’m starting a little project called the Little Green Library. It’s based on the Little Free Libary idea, which I’m a big fan of, but with a climate literacy twist.

I’m planning to place boxes of books on green issues in a few public locations – cafes, schools, churches, maybe actual libraries if they’ll work with me. It’ll work on trust, like the Little Free Libraries do, and will hopefully encourage the reading and sharing of books on environmental and social themes.

So, as I put the pilot box together, what shall I put in it?

If you had to put a dozen books out there for a general audience, what would they be? What are your most recommended climate books? What was most helpful or inspiring?

Recommendations in the comments please!