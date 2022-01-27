books

What are your top green books?

by
8 Comments on What are your top green books?

I’d like your help with something, if you’ve got a minute.

I’m starting a little project called the Little Green Library. It’s based on the Little Free Libary idea, which I’m a big fan of, but with a climate literacy twist.

I’m planning to place boxes of books on green issues in a few public locations – cafes, schools, churches, maybe actual libraries if they’ll work with me. It’ll work on trust, like the Little Free Libraries do, and will hopefully encourage the reading and sharing of books on environmental and social themes.

So, as I put the pilot box together, what shall I put in it?

If you had to put a dozen books out there for a general audience, what would they be? What are your most recommended climate books? What was most helpful or inspiring?

Recommendations in the comments please!

8 comments

  1. Great idea. No particular order:
    1. There is no planet B – Mike Berners-Lee
    2. Riders on the Storm – Alastair McIntosh
    3. Your book Climate Change is Racist
    4. Ruth Valerio – Just Living
    5. Too hot to handle? – Rebecca Willis
    6. Prosperity without Growth – Tim Jackson
    7. Laudato Si’ – Pope Francis
    8. Wangari Maathai – Replenishing the Earth
    9. Rupert Read – Parents for a Future
    10. Mike Hulme – Climate Change

    Reply

  2. From What Is to What If – Rob Hopkins
    The World-Ending Fire – Wendell Berry
    The Way Home – Mark Boyle
    If Women Rose Rooted – Sharon Blackie
    Confessions of a Recovering Environmentalist – Paul Kingsnorth
    Active Hope – Joanna Macy

    Reply

  3. Hi,
    ‘Regeneration’ by Paul Hawken is excellent and very inspiring.
    ‘We are the Weather’ by Joathan Safran Foer will make you eat less meat and convince others to do the same.

    Reply

  5. Great idea!
    In my opinion you have to include Overstory by Richard Power. Others might be Wilding by Isabella Tree and The Future we Choose by Figueres/Rivett Carnac.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: