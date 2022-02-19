What we learned this week

In case you missed it, an article from me on the promise and the perils of hydrogen energy, for Mint Magazine.

I was under the impression that Scotland was the only country to put any money behind loss and damage at COP26. But not so: the Belgian region of Wallonia put up a million alongside them. First I’ve heard of this regional climate leadership.

I wrote recently about innovative approaches to plastic in Africa. Practical Action have something similar here on new approaches to waste.

Not everyone has got on board with the post-industrial aesthetic of the winter Olympics, but Dezeen celebrates the re-purposing of old industrial plants as high profile recycling.

I’ve been getting press releases about potato milk. Apparently it’s going to be a big thing. I don’t know.

I’ve been on half term this week and doing other things, so a slow week. Nevertheless, some highlights: