What we learned this week

In case you missed it, an article from me on the promise and the perils of hydrogen energy, for Mint Magazine.
I was under the impression that Scotland was the only country to put any money behind loss and damage at COP26. But not so: the Belgian region of Wallonia put up a million alongside them. First I’ve heard of this regional climate leadership.
I wrote recently about innovative approaches to plastic in Africa. Practical Action have something similar here on new approaches to waste.
Not everyone has got on board with the post-industrial aesthetic of the winter Olympics, but Dezeen celebrates the re-purposing of old industrial plants as high profile recycling.
I’ve been getting press releases about potato milk. Apparently it’s going to be a big thing. I don’t know.
I’ve been on half term this week and doing other things, so a slow week. Nevertheless, some highlights:
Interview: Council climate scorecards and how to use them
Last month Climate Emergency UK released their Council Climate Scorecards, which assessed every available council climate action plan in the UK. I spoke to Isaac Beevor, Campaigns and Policy Officer at Climate Emergency UK, about the exercise and how it can be used. What are the Council Climate Scorecards? The Council Climate Scorecards are an […]
What do we do about Britain’s housing stock?
Last week I wrote about Insulate Britain and the state of Britain’s homes – potentially the oldest housing stock in the world, and hardly fit for a low carbon future. It is widely recognised that they need to be upgraded and insulated, but government schemes to improve housing have been unsuccessful. The New Economics Foundation […]
Book review: A Natural History of the Future, by Rob Dunn
If you think of your favourite sci-fi film or franchise, is there any room for nature in it? “Most depictions of the future do not even include nonhuman life” Rob Dunn observes. “We imagine a future in which we are the only living protagonists.” That’s something the book sets out to correct, looking at a […]