What we learned this week

A little agrivoltaic update – researchers in South Korea have found that brocolli grows better under solar panels. In related news, I have trouble spelling the word broccoli.

The UK government neglected to mention meat and dairy in their new food strategy, despite livestock being a critical element of any credible plan to address climate change. Greenpeace have a petition.

Livestock aren’t just a cause of climate change. They also suffer its effects. 42C temperatures killed an estimated 10,000 cattle in Kansas last week.

One of the messages of my book on climate and race is that climate change is a multiplier of all forms of disadvantage, not just race. So it’s good to see it cited in a list of ten different climate injustices.

Chinese firm BYD has overtaken Tesla to become the world’s largest electric vehicle company. SAIC and Geely are also in the top five for global EV sales, in a sign of things to come.

Since its spectacular drop in value, Bitcoin’s energy use has fallen from the equivalent of South Africa to the equivalent of Norway.

A lot has happened this week, and if you’re anything like me you’ll have spent a couple of days hitting the refresh button on the live news. So here are some highlights from this week’s blog posts in case you missed them: