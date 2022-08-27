What we learned this week

Sarah Wilson at the Big Issue put in a Freedom of Information request to see airlines’ submissions to the government’s “jet zero” strategy. Here are the (dismal) results.

It has been interesting to witness the turning of public opinion against private aviation in the last few weeks, with France the first to suggest a ban on private planes.

“In a striking effort to distort reality, the longer the gas-driven energy crisis goes on, the more critics condemn net zero. This is — literally — gaslighting” writes Pilita Clark in the Financial Times.

We didn’t get as far as Finland on our Scandinavian train holiday, but if we had, we might have seen one of the playgrounds on board Finnish trains. Here are some other places that include play facilities on board to make it easier for families to travel long distances by rail.

Food waste charity Feedback are asking people to send an email to the government about a new proposal to get companies to publish figures on their food waste – a simply step that would improve accountability. Have you got a couple of minutes to add your name?