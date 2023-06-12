The War on Critical Race Theory, by David Theo Goldberg

Having written a book about structural racism, I have a lot of conversations about the topic. One thing that has surprised me is how often people want to talk about Critical Race Theory (CRT). Sometimes they tell me they agree with what I’m saying, but they’re not so sure about this CRT business. Or they rebuke me for being taken in by it.

Which is odd. It’s strange that they’ve heard about CRT at all, as it’s an obscure and technical field of legal studies from the 1980s. What’s also odd is that when people starting talking about it, it’s immediately clear that their understanding of it is entirely different from mine.

I’m no expert, but I did do some background reading around CRT as part of my research a few years ago. I know enough to know that CRT isn’t what people seem to think it is. So how did it get on the radar? And how did the definition of it get so mangled along the way? There must be a story behind this.

Indeed there is. David Theo Goldberg, a South African professor of humanities at the University of California, explains it in his new book The War on Critical Race Theory. He has been working with CRT since the 1980s, and says that “until September 2020, almost only college law professors, social scientists, and humanists had paid even the vaguest attention to Critical Race Theory.”

What happened in September 2020 is that Donald Trump was watching Fox News, and saw an interview with a man called Christopher Rufo. Rufo was ranting about how CRT is a guiding ideology of the Marxist left that is destroying America, and it captured Trump’s imagination. Rufo was summoned to the White House, and three weeks later the president had signed an Executive Order against CRT, banning all government agencies from doing any kind of training on race or gender.

From here, things escalated. Lawmakers in 35 states followed suit and passed laws banning or restricting the teaching of CRT. Many of them ban entire indices of words associated with it, including ‘intersection’, ‘structural racism’ and ‘social justice’. It’s become a voting issue, with politicians vying to see who can be most anti-CRT.

Teachers and superintendants have lost their jobs over it, authors and academics blacklisted. Book banning is back, and running at higher rates than it did at the height of the McCarthy era. There are campaigns to close down public libraries entirely to protect children’s minds from bad ideas. A group in Nevada are lobbying to make teachers wear body cameras, like police officers do, to make sure they don’t talk about race or privilege in school. The governor of Wisconsin set up a tipline to encourage people to report teachers with CRT sympathies. At his rallies, Trump has called for people to “lay down their very lives” to protect the country from CRT.

In other words, it all went a bit mad. People are terrified and furious about something they’ve only just heard about, even though it’s been around for 40 years and isn’t what they think it is. And this is entirely intentional, says Goldberg. Rufo is an activist in US thinktank circles, and his work opposing CRT was funded by the Heritage Foundation, the Manhattan Institute and others. As Goldberg reads it, these organisations hatched the idea of setting up CRT as catch-all term for any and all talk of racial justice. Associate it with anything you don’t like, foster enough anger about it, and it can halt all forms of progressive action on racial inequality.

That sounds like a conspiracy, except that Rufo has openly boasted about his intentions: drive CRT into the public conversation as a toxic political term. “The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory’,” he wrote on Twitter. “We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of political constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”

It’s working. People think CRT is Marxist, because Rufo, Trump and the Republicans and the thinktanks keep saying it is. It isn’t, but nobody bothers to check. They say it teaches children to hate themselves, that it divides everyone into oppressor or oppressed, and that it says all white people are racist. They are “attacking a phantom” says Goldberg, who has been writing about CRT for decades. “Simple fact-checking shows that virtually every claim about CRT is outright false, twisted to portray its least agreeable interpretation, or at best half-true – which is, by implication, also to say half-lie.”

There’s a context for this, the book argues. America was 80% white in 1980, is now somewhere nearer 60%, and whites will be a minority by 2050. It’s a time of demographic change, and persistent inequalities in power and wealth are stark. For those who have always had an unfair advantage, equality is experienced as loss of privilege. That leaves them feeling uncertain, and vulnerable to extremist explanations – even entirely fabricated ones.

And make no mistake – the CRT outrage is a fabrication. “Rufo could care less what CRT in fact stands for,” writes Goldberg. “The goal is to set fire to the shift in American politics regarding race and racism, the pace of which had quickened significantly following the George Floyd murder in May 2020.”

The War on Critical Race Theory is a useful explainer for all of this. It describes the basic tenets of Critical Race theory as expounded by its original authors, and contrasts it with what right-wing commentators say it is today. It explains the network of organisations and funders behind the campaign to elevate and discredit social justice work through the straw man of CRT. It reports on what is being done in the name of defending liberty against CRT, and what is being lost along the way.

It will be most relevant to American audiences, but we should be paying attention in the UK too. Britain is not America and the race debate is very different here. Nevertheless, all the warped conversations I’ve had about CRT have been here, often centering on colonialism and empire rather than slavery and segregation. I’ve read articles and books by British authors repeating Trumpian lies for a British context. It’s seeped into the church, where there’s a strange conflation of theology and right-wing politics going on. And the thinking of the Heritage Foundation and friends is crossing the channel – including the recent National Conservatism conference, which drew Conservative MPs and cabinet ministers.

I suppose the most hysterical anti-CRT folks are more likely to ban Goldberg’s book than read it. But for those thinking people that may have heard rumours about the evils of CRT and aren’t sure what to think, it’s well worth picking up.