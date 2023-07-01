What we learned this week

The Guardian has published a beautifully presented feature on Tuvalu, and how it is creating a ‘digital clone’ of itself in order to protect its identity and heritage from the rising seas that are sweeping it away.

Groundswell is a festival of regenerative agriculture that happened not far from me this week, run ‘by farmers and for farmers’. I found out about it too late to attend, but it looks like a really useful learning opportunity and I’ll keep an eye out for it next year.

Stockholm is planning the world’s largest ‘wooden city’. Although since its in Stockholm, which is already a city, presumably it’s not actually a city? Anyway, it will be the biggest mass timber development so far, proving that timber can be a modern and sustainable building material on a large scale.

Northern Railways have added a calculator to their website that allows users to compare train and car journeys on time, cost and carbon emissions.

Can you support Stir To Action to produce their ABC of the New Economy for free distribution? They’re crowdfunding a print run in support of movement building around the new economy.

One for the Madagascar watchers – here’s an odd little historical story about how French colonists introduced cacti to the country in 1769, how local people then grew cactus fortresses to keep out said colonists, and how a French botanist secretly introduced a cactus-killing beetle to solve the problem.

Highlights from this week