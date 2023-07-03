The Culture of Stopping, by Harald Welzer

Harald Welzer is a professor of sustainability and design at the University of Flensberg, Germany. In 2020 he had a serious heart attack that he was lucky to survive. Not least because he took a half hour walk to the doctor while having the heart attack, which is not recommended but does make for an exciting anecdote later for doctor and patient alike. If you survive.

This brush with his own mortality changed his thinking and inspired the book. “The whole project was prompted by my recognition of the fact that I will die one day,” he writes, and The Culture of Stopping weaves together attitudes towards death and attitudes to endless economic growth in ways I’ve not seen anyone else attempt.

Western culture lives in denial of death, he suggests. We don’t know how to talk about it, plan for it, or what to say to our friends when they are bereaved. And similarly, we are poorly equipped to discuss endings more generally. It is assumed that technological advance goes on forever. Science is oriented outwards into infinity. So are the defining stories of our age, progress and growth. We have “no category of finitude and no strategy for stopping something once it has begun.”

That has consequences that will be familiar to anyone who’s dipped a toe in the postgrowth literature – climate breakdown, resource depletion, soil erosion. Welzer highlights the fact that as biomass declines and consumerism increases, the weight of all human-made objects (buildings, roads, machines, stuff) is now greater than the weight of all living things (trees, plants, animals, birds, fish, insects).

How much is too much? Can we rebalance things in favour of life, rather than our dead objects? Not without a cultural context for talking about it. “The fiction of endless progress based on endless business as usual needs to be dispelled by a culture capable of learning the art of stopping.”

In search of this culture of stopping, Welzer profiles a series of people whose jobs require them to stop. Mountaineers, for example, need to know when to pull the plug on an expedition when conditions change and it becomes dangerous. He talks to Reinhold Messner, who tells him that he abandoned about a third of expeditions. He discusses Vermeer, who painted a handful of masterpieces and then stopped – possibly finishing with a painting of himself painting, as if to conclude a chapter. Hospice carers need a context for ending. Musicians and composers know the value of a good ending.

From these sorts of examples, and many others, Welzer draws a series of observations. Stopping cements an achievement, whereas carrying on can make it banal. Stopping is a skill. It is learned. Saying goodbye properly matters, so that something is honoured rather than forgotten. These sorts of observations can help us to effectively stop the things that need to be stopped, with fossil fuels being at the top of the list.

As it unrolls across its three long chapters and one very short one, The Culture of Stopping reveals a jumble of useful and random material. There are diversions into the human heart, the nature of stupidity, what it means to be born, why the word ‘actually’ should be avoided, the card game skat. It’s an eccentric book, arrogant at times, occasionally bordering on rude, and written by someone who clearly feels liberated to say what they like. It’s also insightful, original, strangely entertaining and unexpectedly personal.