What we learned this week

Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, due for completion in 2026, will be the first to feature recyclable wind turbine blades, and a new steel tower design that reduced emissions by 63%.

What does a cup of coffee look like in a circular economy? Ellen Elobeid at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation ‘deconstructs’ a cup of coffee to find out.

You may know that the High Court ruled that the government’s net zero strategy was insufficient to meet its own legally binding commitments, and that they had to do better. There revised strategy is still insufficient, and that needs another legal case to keep the pressure on. Friends of the Earth, Client Earth and the Good Law Project are planning it now, and you can donate here.

I spoke to LSE’s Phelan US Centre for their podcast series Climate Change: America and the World, for an episode on climate change and race which came out this week. It’s a good conversation, looking at how historical prejudice translates into modern day disadvantage.

It’s been a quieter week on the blog because I was up north for a couple of days, where my children’s book was named Best Read for Juniors at the Stockport Children’s Book Awards. Another quiet week coming up as I try and complete a draft follow up.

Highlights from this week