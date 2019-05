The Creature is a short film from Surfers Against Sewage. It imaginatively highlights the fact that most of the oceans are still unexplored. We know so little about them, but have still profoundly affected them. Plastic and other pollutants are now found in every part of the ocean, including the deepest trenches or frozen into sea ice.

We may not have reached these marine environments, but the impacts of industry have, and may be destroying species as yet unknown to science.

SAS have a related petition here.