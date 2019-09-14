What we learned this week

10:10, one of my favourite climate charities, are taking the opportunity of their tenth birthday to change their name. Fair enough, since they were named for the campaign to cut emissions by 10% in 2010. (Something my wife and I did at the time). They will be called Possible. They’re running a couple of consultations on a new logo and the website, so you can give them a hand and fill those in here.

I read Barbara Finamore’s book Will China Save the Planet? last year, and it’s a useful perspective China’s role in climate change. If you want a quick summary, Finamore spoke to the Green Alliance recently and the main points of the book are covered in the Green Alliance podcast.

If you’re reading on the website, you may have noticed the Digital Climate Strike banner. That’s courtesy of WordPress, who are supporting the Global Climate Strike by suggesting that people close their website for the day.

Sam Wright, founder of the Clearwaters footwear brand, wrote to me this week to let me know about the launch of a crowdfunded slipper made from recycled plastic bottles. It looks comfy and environmentally well-considered, and if it’s successful it could be the first of a footwear range – check out Clearwaters here.

Luton folks, there’s an introduction to community organising training day coming up on Thursday 26th with Citizens UK. I’m going. If you’ve ever considered it, this is a good opportunity.

More news from Luton by this time next week, incidentally, if all goes according to the secret plan…