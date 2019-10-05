What we learned this week

Last year my brother and I spent a long train journey inventing a card game called Carbon Zero, with plans to refine it and pitch it to an agency as an educational tool. You snooze you lose, and here’s 10:10’s educational Carbon City Zero card game owning it on Kickstarter. Still, at least I know what to get my brother for Christmas.

The Correspondent, the subscription based news service that promises a transparent, community owned approach to ‘unbreaking news’, launched this week in English.

The Campaign for Better Transport is celebrating the news that the government will create a national strategy for buses next year. This is indeed good news, as bus transport is the greenest form of motorised transport and has been neglected for years.

Scotland is looking at how to ease the planning rules for green infrastructure such as electric car charging points and renewable energy. This is what the British government have been trying to do for fracking, and as usual Scotland is leading on the renewable energy transition.

“Gambling on a future of continued economic growth is a bad bet with long odds and extremely high stakes” argue Ian Christie, Ben Gallant and Simon Mair on OpenDemocracy.

This coming week is Extinction Rebellion’s next big action, across Westminster in London. I will be with friends from Christian Climate Action on the Faith Bridge, and with XR Luton on the East of England site. Maybe I’ll see some of you there.